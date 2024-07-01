It’s not easy to jump ship from one sport to another but Lola Vice has done it showing some true efforts in the past couple of years. Coming from the MMA industry, she built herself up to become a bonafide professional wrestler. She also admittedly wants to become the best import that the wrestling industry has ever received from the MMA genre.

Coming to the WWE in 2022 from mixed martial arts, Lola Vice has spent less than two years in her professional wrestling career, having made the transition to WWE in 2022. She has achieved a lot during this timespan such as winning the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and picking up two further wins in NXT Underground matches against two top female talents.

Appearing on Under The Ropes, Lola Vice reflected on this transition phase and how these early big moments in her career came as a result of intense training sessions. She also credited the talented athletes who train alongside to bring out the a-game of performers,

“It’s actually been the hardest transition of my life. I’ve had to learn a lot, not just about the wrestling aspect, but socially. At the [WWE] Performance Center, we have so many talented athletes from around the world, and it’s definitely very competitive.”

Lola Vice credited her MMA background to be successful in the WWE

Continuing in the conversation, Lola Vice also stated how she experienced earlier difficulties in her initial training days in wrestling. However, she is thankful for her MMA background for several reasons. Along with building her own move sets inside the squared circle, she believes her MMA experience made the groundwork strong for her to find success in professional wrestling,

“The same effort and passion I put into MMA, I put into this. I started a brand from scratch and I built Lola Vice to be what she is today, but also, every time I got into that ring, I tried to be undeniable, and I’m just grateful it’s got me to this point.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Before starting in the WWE under the NXT brand, Lola Vice finished off her MMA career in Bellator with an astounding 4-1 record. Before picking two grand Underground wins against Shayna Baszler and Natalya Neidhart, she also defeated NXT stars like Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace, and Karmen Petrovic to move one step further from them in her career.