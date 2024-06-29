WWE Universe was shocked to learn about the impending departure of their beloved Kayla Braxton, last week via a social media post from the renowned TV personality. As affirmed earlier by her, this week’s episode of Smackdown from the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City marked her final night in the company and she’s leaving with a heavy heart.

Once Smackdown was over, Kayla Braxton took to her X handle and sent a message to thank the WWE and its fans on her last night with the company. She will admittedly miss the environment in the WWE while the expectation is also there to see her back on TV per the issued statement,

“I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see each other again.”

Natalya Neidhart Removes All WWE References Amid 2024 Exit Rumors

I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see eachother again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/41gQipSLsi — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 29, 2024

The interviewing sessions that Kayla Braxton particularly had with Paul Heyman who is often called one of the greatest managers in the history of professional wrestling had been fun on Smackdown over the past several years. Heyman was stretchered out of last night’s show after The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and The Tongans put him through the announce table.

Kayla Braxton sent a shoutout to Paul Heyman after Smackdown

It was Heyman who gave a unique identity to Kayla Braxton as she was able to leave a mark among other broadcasting talents and in return the latter didn’t forget to mention the 2024 WWE Hall of Famer before leaving. Alongside the thankful post on X, she also wished that she could’ve helped Heyman on her final night in the WWE at The Garden.

As revealed by fans on social media, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also called Kayla Braxton out for her farewell in a dark segment of the show once the TV taping was over. After featuring in a brawl with The Bloodline in the opener of Smackdown, Rhodes was out to celebrate the career of his father Dusty Rhodes with the New York fans in a WWE digital exclusive segment.

Cody brought out Kayla Braxton to celebrate her last day with WWE. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/9uSWyJ2tnC — malachi (@malthechamp) June 29, 2024

As for Kayla Braxton, the on-air personality spent the last eight years with the WWE, starting in 2016 with the company on NXT as a ring announcer. But she quickly settled in the role of backstage interviewer and host on the main roster. Her weekly hosting of WWE’s The Bump on YouTube also contributed to her growing popularity.