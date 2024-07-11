Lola Vice is making quite the splash on the NXT roster as one of the top emerging female WWE talents of the brand. Apart from her unique wrestling skills in the ring, she has also become quite the influencer on social media which keeps her on the news, as well. It appears that the current WWE Superstar has some long-term goals chalked out for herself.

Signing up with the WWE in 2022, Lola Vice has only been with the company for barely two years but given the success she’s achieved, her aspirations go to a bigger extent. During a recent interview with Under The Ring, she opened up about her goals upon arriving on the WWE main roster. For the time being, she wants to become the NXT Women’s Champion.

But ultimately inspired by her recent opponent, “The Queen of Harts” Natalya Neidhart, Lola Vice wants to make an impact upon her export to the WWE mainstay scene. She wants to build a legacy around herself where people would want her to make a comeback even after she starts a family much like to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

“Short-term is becoming the NXT Women’s Champion and the first Cuban American woman to do so,” Lola Vice said. “Also knocking out Shayna Baszler, the only woman to ever tap out Ronda Rousey. Long-term, I want to be a player like Natalya. I want to be in this company for many years. I want to eventually, one day, be on the main roster and have my kids and come back and be like Trish Stratus.”

Lola Vice wants to be an influencer among WWE’s Hispanic audience

For those who don’t know, Lola Vice is WWE’s first-ever Cuban-American signing as a talent, and being a former MMA fighter, she always had her own fanbase even before coming to the professional wrestling brand. Moving into the conversation, she further hoped to inspire young kids, specifically those with Hispanic background so that they can fulfill their dreams while staying true to themselves.

“I want to inspire a young Latin woman like me who never really had opportunities and show them that you could do this. You could look different. You could have a natural body. You could speak Spanish. You could be bilingual. You could dance, and also be a badass.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It will take time for Lola Vice to be able to achieve the long-term goals in the WWE. For the time being, she’s already done knocking out two of her icons in the WWE – Natalya and Shayna Baszler in the two-only Underground matches in NXT history from the female roster. Besides, she also is the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner.