Gigi Dolin’s journey on WWE NXT has been filled with various ups and downs but she eventually managed to make herself a regular feature on the programming. Following her successful tenure as a member of The Toxic Attraction, she managed to establish herself as a solo star power but the good times came to a sudden halt as a result of an injury which will now keep her out of action possibly for the rest of the year.

Earlier reports from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan suggested that Gigi Dolin is dealing with a serious knee injury and was recently spotted with her leg in a brace. There is no update available on the severity of the injury and how it was picked up in the first place. That being said there was no immediate expectation to get her back on WWE NXT, again.

“What The Actual F**k?” I Said Aloud,” Ronda Rousey Reveals Terrible WWE Booking

Then in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Gigi Dolin’s injury has been confirmed as a torn ACL and this means she would be out of action for a very long period of time. This type of injury typically requires a recovery period of 9-12 months and hence chances are low that she would return to WWE NXT in 2024,

“Gigi Dolin’s knee injury keeping her out of action is said to be a torn ACL.”

Deonna Purrazzo Never Got To Send Resignation Letter To WWE Before Her Release

WWE NXT: Gigi Dolin’s storyline with Arianna Grace dropped due to injury

Most recently, Dolin had been involved in a storyline with Ariana Grace (Santino Marella’s daughter) on WWE NXT. After suffering a loss to Grace, Dolin was also supposed to get a makeover courtesy of the self-proclaimed Miss WWE NXT but this plot was abruptly halted. Fightful thereafter reported that Dolin was sidelined with a knee injury and that was the reason behind the cancellation of this angle,

“I will begin abroad answer here for you guys so we’ve been looking into Gigi situation a bit and that most of we can’t confirm now is that her storyline where Ariana Grace was dropped. It was dropped for a number of reasons, but we have not been able to confirm them as now, and now there are no immediate plans for Gigi Dolan at this time in WWE NXT.”

As mentioned above, Gigi Dolin rose to prominence as a key member of the Toxic Attraction faction alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. Dolin and Jayne captured the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, twice during this run. This success even saw them appear on the main roster for SmackDown in 2022, filling in for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament but that run was discontinued.