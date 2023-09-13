“Look At Us, Controlling The Business,” Becky Lynch After Title Win On WWE NXT

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the modern era but she never had the opportunity to win a belt during her NXT career. Despite one of the original talents churned out by the previously led Dusty Rhodes-era, Big Time Becks lacked the opportunity that she had last night on NXT to fully capitalize on it.

In the main event of the latest episode of WWE NXT, Becky Lynch defeated the former champion Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Title and thereby proved the ongoing rumors to be true WWE crowning a new champion on the NXT female roster. After dodging a third Prettiest Moonsault Ever attempt by Tiffany, THE MAN planted the latter with the Mandhandle Slam to clinch the big win.

WWE NXT September 12 episode went off the air with Becky Lynch celebrating her newly won title as she ended Tiffany’s 108-day long title reign. After the show went off the air, the top WWE Raw Superstar spoke with NXT Exclusive to talk about her win and she expressed her feelings to finally win the NXT Women’s Championship.

Becky Lynch has a bold message for WWE Universe after NXT Title win

In what appeared to be a bold claim, Becky Lynch stated in her promo that she and her husband Seth Rollins are controlling the business,

“This is wild. I have become the NXT Women’s Champion on my goal list for the last ten, maybe eleven years. It’s one of those things that you think, ‘Okay, well, I’m not in NXT, maybe it’s never gonna happen.’ Then Tiffany just had to go running her mouth too much, and here we are. I can’t say nothing’s possible. Family full of champions. Me and Seth Rollins. We’re both champions. Look at us, controlling the business.”

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the reigning champions of WWE

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on WWE Raw who has just crossed 100 days as a champion. Now with Becky Lynch’s win over Tiffany Stratton, the latter has become a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. She has already won the WWE Raw, SmackDown, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships in her career. This belt from NXT was the only gold that she was lacking in her illustrious resume.

Becky Lynch is the final member of the Four Horsewomen in the WWE after Charlotte Flair, Sasha Bank, and Bayley to have won the NXT Women’s Title. Charlotte is the only one among these names to win the title twice in her career.