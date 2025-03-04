Being the inaugural women’s United States Champion in the WWE, Chelsea Green should receive a pivotal role at Wrestlemania 41. While there’s no confirmed update on whether she’d be up for a title match on the show, the latest Hall of Fame inductions have served her with an idea to pitch for a massive tag team match.

Michelle McCool is heading to the WWE Hall of Fame as a 2025 class of inductee with her former buddy Layla possibly returning to the scene to induct her. This allows Chelsea Green having her sights set on something bigger and that’s getting LayCool back in the ring at WrestleMania 41 for a tag team action.

After it was confirmed through WWE that Michelle McCool would be one of 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, Green took to Twitter to pitch a scenario where she would be teaming up with bestie Piper Niven to take the combo of the two former WWE Divas Champions at Wrestlemania 41.

“Imagine this: You’re seated at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. You have a drink in hand & a Chelsea shirt on. You’ve pledged your allegiance. My music plays, out I come with my gorg Secret Hervice @PiperNivenWWE. You wonder, who are their opponents?” Green continued.

“Who could possibly be as iconic as these two women?… and then, you see them. LAYCOOL walking down the ramp. You’ll tell the story of this match to your grandkids. A historic night.”

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up through a video call, Triple H confirmed that McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas, joining Paul “Triple H” Levesque himself as the first two names in this year’s class. That being said, McCool who’s always been ready for some competition would be present in the WWE locker room for the PLE.

However, there’s no update on Layla’s availability for Wrestlemania 41 especially after she opted to stay away from public sighting since leaving the WWE a decade ago. Time will tell whether she intends to return for Green’s pitched match or something else. But she did react to McCool’s induction news, stating the following,

“What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. #WellDeserved #Proud”

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight/Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)