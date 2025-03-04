A lot of chatters were heard over Mercedes Mone leaving the WWE back in 2022 since neither of the two parties clarified things. All we know is that a massive fallout went down between the former-Sasha Banks and the head of the company, Vince McMahon regarding creative planning, leading to the departure that was in the making for months.

Most of the pro-wrestling circuit was sad to see Mercedes Mone go out of the WWE like that despite being one of the original talents to be produced by the brand as part of the original NXT run. Being a four-horsewomen member, she used to be a cornerstone figure of the WWE for years and fans never predicted this departure.

However, not everyone in WWE was sad to see Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) walking out, according to former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Carlucci claimed that multiple WWE producers told him that the top WWE Superstar was “difficult to work with,” backstage, and the regret part was little when she left the company,

“At WWE, she wasn’t easy to work with backstage. I know that from a lot of producers there. So, I think a lot of people were glad when she left the company.”

Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE in a live episode of Raw

In May 2022, Merceddes Mone walked out of WWE alongside Naomi while they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The situation became one of the most controversial ones in the historyof wrestling, especially since it happened during a live episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE also stripped them of the titles and publicly addressed their departure on live TV.

Enjoying her time in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone recently refused a fan’s request to name wrestlers she’d want to see in AEW, saying “the other place would sign them.” Carlucci also considered this as a sign that her ego is still “out of control.” As such, the claim is that WWE producers had long dealt with this ego behind the scenes before letting her go.

Since that incident, Naomi found her way back to the WWE after a short tenure in the TNA Knockouts division while Mercedes Mone received the top-most spot available in the AEW roster soon after her debut in the company in March 2024.

