WWE is yet to officially announce the next premium live event under the NXT banner, NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, that’s the biggest one of the year tagged along with the Wrestlemania 41 weekend. It’s safe to say that WWE already started backstory planning around the event including a championship match from the women’s side.

WWE NXT Roadblock is the next big stop for the NXT roster that’s likely shaping things up for NXT Stand and Deliver 2025. While Jordynne Grace is yet to be officially booked for Roadblock, it seems like WWE is gearing her up for a championship opportunity at the PLE waiting in April, instead.

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer is the showdown that everyone is waiting for as of this writing as it’s set for Roadblock. This match will go down as a Title vs. Title match at WWE Roadblock on March 11, with both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line.

Jordynne Grace coming for a title at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025

However, WWE has a bigger picture planned through this match. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Jordynne Grace is clearly getting the winner” of the winner of Giulia vs. Vaquer, likely at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025. Meltzer’s report essentially affirms a massive WrestleMania weekend matchup which should also mark the first title match for Grace as a WWE Superstar.

The reports from Meltzer genuinely indicate whoever walks out of Madison Square Garden with the gold is almost guaranteed to face Grace at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, the Roadblock event a crucial outing. WWE dragging Grace to the title picture as early as possible also indicates that she’s sticking to the NXT brand for much longer.

Moose vs. Oba Femi in a Title vs. Title match for the NXT Championship and TNA X-Division Championship and The Hardy Boyz vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles are also bonafide attractions for the Roadblock special episode.

As for the NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event, WWE will host this event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19, as per the reports from Fightful Select.