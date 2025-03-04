CJ Perry was amongst the releases made by All Elite Wrestling, drawing a sudden end to her career in the company with a minimum number of appearances. This happened without any proper conclusion to her ongoing storyline much like how she was released from her WWE contract despite being an attractive figure on TV.

For the majority period in her professional wrestling career, CJ Perry has worked in managerial roles. Starting in the stint for her former husband Rusev, she later worked with the likes of Bobby Lashley in WWE and then Andrade in AEW in the similar role.

Following the release of Miro and Malakai Black, recent reports claim that they could be heading back to WWE sooner rather than later with creative already talking about the process. In a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that both the former AEW stars are likely making their way back to the company, and CJ Perry might join them.

“The belief is that Black and Miro will also be in WWE very soon. It wouldn’t surprise me to see CJ Perry back involved with him, but that’s less of a definite. Those in WWE had said creative had been talking about Black and Miro,” Meltzer noted in his report.

CJ Perry FKA Lana Again Hints At Potential 2025 WWE Return With Former Husband

CJ Perry used to be Rusev’s on and off-screen flame during WWE tenure

Miro once dominated the WWE scene as Rusev upon her debut on the main roster in 2014 with CJ Perry FKA Lan by her side. He walked away from the company after suffering inconsistent booking under Vince McMahon. But with the critically-acclaimed Triple H-regime controlling the shots in the current WWE scenario, a return for the ex-Bulgarian Brute can’t be wiped out.

CJ Perry does come in the scenario given that she’s teased that Rusev and Lana could be back on TV as an on-screen pair. The former female WWE Superstar shared a video on her Instagram account where she cosplayed as Tiffany, the bride of Chucky. In the video, she intended to bring back her first husband Rusev to life.

The real-life CJ Perry and Miro started dating while they were performing on WWE NXT. After being in a relationship for a few years, they tied the knot in 2016. Last year, the couple announced separation but also declared to be cordial with each other.