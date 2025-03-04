IYO SKY had a career-defining moment delivered on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw on Netflix as she clinched the women’s world championship. Just 46 days into the biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania 41, this win also made a major change to the card of the show waiting in April, and the new champion can’t wait to enter the scene with the title.

Showered with praises from all over the circuit, IYO SKY has already felt overwhelming since the big win. While the March 3 episode went off the air, she was seen celebrating in the ring, WWE later shared an exclusive backstage footage capturing her emotions as she walked up the entrance ramp.

“Thank you so much, I’m surprised. I made it. I’ve always been myself, and my dream is coming true because of you guys. Thank you so much,” stated IYO SKY looking back into the camera. Perhaps the biggest endorsement came from WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H as he posted a heartfelt backstage clip on Twitter, showing him embracing the new champion with the caption stating, “Deserved, not given.”

Moving on, IYO SKY further spoke to a WWE Raw digital exclusive, and commented on her win on camera,

“I have no words anymore. It’s so [surprising], but I made it, and the crowd gave [a] great reaction to me. Oh my gosh, and also, I’m going to WrestleMania now.”

CJ Perry Expected To Return To WWE Amid Recent 2025 AEW Releases

IYO SKY gave a shoutout to her possible Wrestlemania 41 opponent

Dakota Kai came out and hugged IYO SKY as she was then asked to comment on how she was feeling on journeying straight to the road to WrestleMania as a champion. She said that she always tried to deliver her best, and would keep doing that. Sending a shoutout to her opponent, Bianca Belair, she promised to defend the gold at ‘Mania,

“Bianca Belair, I know she’s so strong, and she’s the EST. But I am the champ, yeah. I’m gonna defend this title. This is my title.”

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Advices AJ Lee To “Get Her Man” CM Punk After March 3 Episode

In the presence of the Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. That being said, the new champion and the Camber match winner are all set to lock horns at Wrestlemania. However, WWE has yet to officially announce the match on social media or its website.