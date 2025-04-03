While establishing herself as one of the respected wrestling figures in the circuit, Lyra Valkyria has already solidified her relationship status in her personal life. Now, she’s received a shout-out from her would-be all the way back from the United Kingdom for all the achievements in her WWE career.

In the summer of 2024, Lyra Valkyria celebrated a major milestone in her personal life as she announced engagement to her longtime boyfriend & fellow Irish pro-wrestler LJ Cleary. In response, Cleary expressed his joy and excitement to receive the opportunity to spend the rest of his life with the love of his life.

As shared through a post on Instagram, the two had been in touch with each other since their childhood days and it’s only fitting that Clearly watches Lyra Valkyria excel to the best of her abilities in the WWE. While speaking on the Retro Wrestling Room podcast, Cleary spoke highly of his life partner and how it was significant for her to win the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

“Yeah, unbelievable is the only way to describe it. Obviously, I’m extremely proud. I’ve been there since her first day of training and then as I became a coach, also helped train her a little,” explained Lyra Valkyria’s boyfriend.

“To me, it makes so much sense that she’s the first ever women’s Intercontinental Champion because to us wrestling fans, the Intercontinental title was always the workhorse title and that’s what she is. She’s a workhorse.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Lyra Valkyria Possibly Facing Veteran WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 41 PLE?

Lyra Valkyria was inspired by veteran WWE wrestlers performing on NXT

Further discussing Lyra Valkyria’s professional wrestling career, Clearly noted how she drew inspiration from the milestone matches of Sasha Banks and Bayley back in their days on NXT. Years later, when he sees her competing against Bayley on Monday Night Raw, it brings a surreal feeling to him, realizing the progress she made.

Lyra Valkyria began her wrestling career in 2015 and proceeded to join the WWE in 2020. The UK-born wrestler has since competed in NXT UK and NXT and went on to become a one-time NXT Women’s Champion. Then on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw, she defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament final to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for the first occasion.

Starting her professional wrestling career in Ireland, Lyra Valkyria admittedly drew inspiration from her fellow countrywoman Becky Lynch to become a WWE Superstar in the first place. The two already had a feud on NXT, and down the road, they may meet on the main roster.