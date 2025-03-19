Since winning the women’s Intercontinental Championship, Lyra Valkyria has been presented to be one of the strongest babyfaces on the Monday Night Raw roster. Being the reigning mid-card champion, she deserves a big match at the upcoming WWE premium live event, Wrestlemania 41, and WWE is possibly setting her up for the same.

In a recent WWE Raw digital exclusive, Lyra Valkyria discussed her upcoming title match against Raquel Rodriguez that’s been scheduled for the March 24 episode. She then approached Bayley, and she said that she couldn’t stop thinking about the fact that Bayley defeated her.

Lyra Valkyria also told Bayley that once she beat Rodriguez on Raw to retain her championship, she had to prove that she could beat her too. As the interview progressed, the champion further mentioned how The Judgment Day robbed Bayley’s opportunity for a title shot. Henceforth, she agreed to give Bayley a title shot. Bayley thanked her but also reminded her to focus on Rodriguez first.

Lyra Valkyria looking for redemption against Bayley

As Lyra Valkyria noted, she recently lost to Bayley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match in a non-title bout. However, since she has thus far experienced a strong run as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, it only makes sense that she’s looking forward to more opportunities down the road which hints at a bout against Bayley at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania 41.

On the March 3 episode of WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in what marked her latest title defense. She won the title on the January 13 episode by defeating Dakota Kai in the tournament final. To continue her title run, she also defeated Kai and Nile in a couple of title defenses and seemingly expressed excitement for the future.

Then on the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the new number-one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Now, she would face the champion Lyra Valkyria on WWE Raw in Scotland in an attempt to become a dual champion.