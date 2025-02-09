For the very first time in her professional wrestling career, Lyra Valkyria had the opportunity of entering the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match during the 2025 edition, last weekend. Entering the match as the 4th seed, she had the lifetime opportunity to showcase her in-ring skills in front of the global audience present at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As such, Lyra Valkyria received an unforgettable WWE Royal Rumble debut in the biggest-ever edition. However, her night ended up being memorable not for the reason she’d have expected. The Women’s Intercontinental Champion suffered a wardrobe malfunction mid-way through the match, and the moment quickly went viral given how the fans didn’t have to be eagle-eyed to find it out.

Like a bonafide WWE Superstar, Lyra Valkyria is addressing the moment with humor and confidence instead of regretting it. Appearing on the Battleground Podcast, she shared all the laughs about the incident, proving that it didn’t lessen her confidence a bit as the reigning mid-card champion on the Raw roster,

“Of course, it would be in the Royal Rumble—my biggest show ever. Why not? My top just had to fall off. I’ve never been so happy to be hit in the face.”

The wardrobe malfunction happened after Lyra Valkyria executed a flawless Fisherman Suplex to Roxanne Perez only to realize that her backless gear was unhooked. Despite the unexpected moment, she never lost her composure and continued wrestling. However, while running the ropes, her top again got unhooked.

Lyra Valkyria feels proud as the reigning women’s IC champion in WWE

Despite what happened Lyra Valkyria feels proud as ever as the women’s Intercontinental Champion in the WWE as noted below,

“It was completely out of my control, so I just handled it the best way I could. You can’t let stuff like that throw you off. At the end of the day, I got to run that ramp as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion—pretty cool moment.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Liv Morgan is SO REAL for giving Lyra Valkyria a chance to fix her top #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/y8gTafqNno — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) February 1, 2025

Lyra Valkyria avoided any sort of catastrophe with Liv Morgan allowing her to recover. Punching to the back, Liv sent her to the turnbuckles, allowing her to adjust the troublesome top. However, the gear mishap didn’t allow her to last long in the mix. B-Fab was the first to be eliminated after getting toppled by Chelsea Green while she was the second overall elimination by the powerhouse performer, Ivy Nile.