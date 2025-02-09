It was since the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode attendance that led the fans buzzing about Nikki Bella’s in-ring return. It eventually happened during the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match as she ended a three-year-long hiatus to be back in action inside the squared circle. With many wondering whether it happened just for a single night, it’s not like that as she hopes to come back for more matches.

Further hints about Nikki Bella’s future stint with the WWE come after her divorce from her husband Artem Chigvintsev in late 2024. Experiencing a traumatic situation, she wants to represent herself strongly in front of the Bella Army. Furthermore, the former Divas Champion is also keen on competing in front of her child, Matteo, to set an example.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, a fan asked Nikki Bella about the dream matches and goals that she possibly had upon her return to the WWE. In return, she specifically named Chelsea Green for her recent comments about her and also the former WWE Divas division as a whole.

Nikki Bella wants to face Chelsea Green upon WWE return

Praising the current WWE women’s roster, Nikki Bella made it clear that a Women’s Tag Team Title run with her tag partner for life, Brie Bella is something she wants to make happen. Furthermore, she also name-dropped Chelsea Green challenging the former Divas over the United States Championship. This is something that made the WWE Hall of Famer go after Green in a must-happen matchup.

“There’s so many people I’d love to face,” Nikki Bella admitted. “I mean, there’s just such incredible women. It’s so hard to choose. I remember when WWE’s YouTube asked this right after. And I was just so overwhelmed with emotion, so I was throwing names out.”

“But if I immediately look at something like just what Chelsea Green has been bringing to social media about the Divas. Stuff she has said in interviews, like, I immediately get turned on by that, because I’m like, huh, she has been talking about the Divas lately. So I think something like that would be really fun to work Chelsea.”

Time will on how WWE plans on utilizing Nikki Bella as a regular performer after her Royal Rumble performance which showed that she did not miss a single step in the ring. Going by the previous reports, WWE was always chalking out plans to insert her into their story-telling perspective. Despite an absence from the post-Rumble weekly TV shows, these plans can definitely lead The Bellas into the WWE scene.