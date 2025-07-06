Lyra Valkyria found success upon arriving at the main roster in 2024 after conquering the NXT scene. In her early 20s, she created history in the WWE by capturing the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Championship. As a super babyface on the Raw roster, she was always ready to defend her title before dropping the belt to her country-native, Becky Lynch.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Lyra Valkyria previously answered a question on whether she had opponents in mind for the returning all-women WWE show, Evolution. In return, she named two specific opponents who had also dominated the NXT scene before coming to the main roster.

Lyra Valkyria wanted fresh feuds against two former NXT women’s champions

Lyra Valkyria sounded keen on having an exciting and refreshing storyline around WWE Evolution 2025, and hence, she mentioned Giulia, belonging to the SmackDown roster, as someone that she wanted to face. Noting that the Japanese star is someone she has never shared the ring with before, Stephanie Vaquer was also mentioned by her.

“We’ve got Giulia on SmackDown now. She’s, uh, I’ve never—never gotten in the ring with her. Stephanie Vaquer, she’s another one that’s been up and down from Raw, NXT… so I—we don’t know if it’s going to happen, I don’t know who will be involved. But someone that I haven’t faced yet would be, um, would be very cool—very fresh for me,” stated Lyra Valkyria. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

On the second-ever WWE Raw Netflix episode on January 13, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in a tournament finale to become the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Champion. Moving on, she became a dual champion at Wrestlemania 41, by winning the women’s tag team titles with Becky Lynch from the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Just one night after, Becky Lynch started a fresh feud with Lyra Valkyria and went on to add to her list of accomplishments in the WWE at Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. Lynch defeated her successor in the WWE to become the Women’s Intercontinental Champion in what also marked her first win over her former protégé in their three-match series.