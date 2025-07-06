Ever since the return of Nikki Bella took place on WWE programming, fans have been waiting to witness a full-fledged Bella Twins reunion on TV. The two aligned together in a storyline on WWE television back in 2018, one last time to culminate in a super main event for the first-ever Evolution premium live event.

Now that reports have hinted at the return of the all-women PLE, later this month, could this reunion be on the horizon? Going by recent comments from The Bella Twins, they were always willing to make it happen, much to the joy of the professional wrestling circuit, irrespective of whether WWE has it on the card or not.

It appears that Brie Bella would also want to make a comeback. Appearing on the red carpet of the recently concluded Queen of the Ring movie premiere in Los Angeles, she already admitted that seeing her sister step back into the squared circle renewed her passion for wrestling.

“Never say never” phrase uttered on The Bella Twins’ WWE reunion

While speaking with Women’s Wrestling Talk, the younger Bella also touched down on the aspect of Bella Twins performing together inside the squared circle while noting that with some big pay-per-views around the corner (possibly indicating a return at Evolution), one might just count on veterans like them.

“I mean, I always say never say never,” Brie responded on a potential reunion of Bella Twins on WWE TV. “That’s the most fun about pro wrestling, is that I feel like there’s always different things that are happening. You know, you do have some big pay-per-views around the corner that there’s always fun surprises. So, you never know. You never know.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

During the conversation, both of the Bella Twins also talked about John Cena’s heel-turn, which kicked off the Wrestlemania 41 season in a massive way. Both of them said how the shocking moment was planned well and that they were happy to see Cena go down this road on his retirement tour. As such, this heel-turn happened for the sake of the fans.

Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship headlined the first-ever Evolution WWE PLE. With Brie Bella present at the ringside, that was the last time that The Bella Twins acted as a unit before the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. Time will tell if they’d be utilized together if the second-ever Evolution is in the pipeline.