A special episode of WWE NXT will go down at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on the road to Wrestlemania 41. However, instead of utilizing the actual venue, WWE will rather be utilizing the smaller portion of the iconic auditorium that is often touted as the greatest wrestling venue ever.

Last night, it’s been announced that WWE NXT will be returning to New York City next month for a special TV episode. Dubbed to be the NXT Roadblock 2025 special, the event will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 11. The episode will be airing, live on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time that night on its usual timeslot.

Via WWE.com, it’s also been let known that tickets for this Madison Square Garden show will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster, using the code NXTLIVE starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT until Thursday, February 13 at 11:59 PM ET / 8:59 PM PT.

WWE NXT comes to Madison Square Garden a night after Raw

The Theater is a smaller venue located inside Madison Square Garden and it’s not the first time that WWE NXT is visiting the venue as it previously hosted an NXT house show in 2016. It has a capacity of 5,570 without counting the production slots.

Commencing a new journey on The CW last October, NXT has traveled outside the WWE Performance Center a lot for selected television episodes throughout the fall of 2025. Roadblock from Madison Square Garden will be the latest addition to the spree and it also falls just a month before NXT’s Stand & Deliver PLE, which will be held in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Madison Square Garden itself will be hosting Monday Night Raw on March 10, the night before Roadblock, airing on Netflix. On Location previously announced a sale of Priority VIP Packages for the upcoming Raw taping in New York City set for March 10. The highlight of the package is a private meet and greet session with CM Punk. It will be the first time that a WWE TV program will take place at The MSG since 2022.