The WWE Universe was elated to have found Jordynne Grace in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match fray. Right after finishing up with TNA Wrestling, WWE brought her on TV as a superstar under their banner for her second Rumble appearance. Fans were thus convinced that the powerhouse figure was fast-tracked into the weekly WWE TV show soon after arriving at the scene, which is not the case.

With reports claiming that Jordynne Grace would be assigned to the WWE NXT brand, fans expected her to be on Tuesday nights on The CW following Royal Rumble. However, she wasn’t present on the February 5 episode, and she did not appear on the latest episode of the show. This came even after she was present at the host city which makes us think that WWE wants to take its time with her.

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jordynne Grace was in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and was available for NXT’s February 12 episode. However, she wasn’t simply utilized. She recently signed with WWE after wrapping up her commitments with TNA, last month. But it appears that WWE might not want to use her until the Stand & Deliver passes by.

Jordynne Grace is signed to a 5-year-long contract with the WWE

The biggest WWE NXT premium live event of the year during the Wrestlemania XL weekend often brings out new star powers for the brand to carry things forward. Last year, it appeared to be Giulia who’s the current champion on NXT. Jordynne Grace would also be in the same league but for the time being, her last WWE TV appearance remains at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Fightful already reported that the former TNA Knockouts Champion will begin her official WWE journey on the NXT brand, but that stay there won’t be long given that she’s previously spent a short timespan on that show while being a Champion for her previous employer company.

WWE sources also confirmed that Jordynne Grace has signed a 5-year main roster-level contract, signaling that her time in developmental is expected to be short before she makes the jump to either Raw or SmackDown. The signed deal with the WWE will allow the juggernaut to retain the rights to her name and theme song.