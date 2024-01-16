Major Wrestlemania 40 Match Teased On WWE Raw January 15 Episode

Wrestlemania 40 season is almost upon us and one of the marquee matches for the PLE was indicated during the latest episode of WWE Raw. For a long time, the women’s world title match between the champion and the most experienced woman on the active roster has been rumored to be in the pipeline which was officially teased on TV by the WWE.

On the latest episode of Raw, the WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley addressed the women’s division and issued a warning to everyone ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble. She noted that if the Royal Rumble winner chose her as their opponent for Wrestlemania 40, their fate would already be determined, as she would stand tall and leave the show for a second consecutive time with the gold around her waist.

Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley on Raw

Becky Lynch came out to interrupt and mentioned how they were very different, although they had similar journeys to greatness. Lynch further admitted that she feels like Ripley might be better than her, but to prove herself wrong, she needed to beat Judgment Day’s MAMI for the title at Wrestlemania 40. Ripley responded and said that she must be the only person who wanted Lynch to win the Royal Rumble more than she ever did.

Rhea Ripley wants Becky Lynch to face her at Wrestlemania 40

With that, the champion proceeded to drop a major tease that Lynch is the opponent that she wants to face at Wrestlemania 40. WWE also brought these two face-to-face for a TV segment for the very first time to possibly indicate the fresh singles bout scheduled for the biggest event of the year.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Rhea Ripley openly admitted the fact that she is eyeing a match against Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 40. While speaking to India Today in the past, she anticipated being challenged by Lynch someday who is an institution of her own. Beating her for the title would essentially add feathers to her hat,

“At the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it’s a whole different sort of challenge. And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge. Like you said, we went one on one in NXT. And it there was no clear winner because it was A DQ because Shayna, Jessamyn and Marina just had to come down and ruin that for me when I was on the stride of my life.”