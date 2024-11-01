When it comes to delivering entertainment on wrestling programs, one could hardly match up to the efforts shown by CJ Perry. WWE portrayed her as a Russian character of Lana beside her Bulgarian husband Rusev. The two reached heights in their career during their WWE tenure almost a decade ago.

After being released by the WWE, both tried to continue their wrestling career via All Elite Wrestling. However, both their times with the company came to an end. Moreover, CJ Perry also let everyone know about her split with Rusev AKA Miro in real life as they called it a quit in their marriage after being together for 7 years.

Recently, a tease has been made where fans could expect to see Rusev and Lana back on TV as an on-screen pair. The former female WWE Superstar shared a video on her Instagram account where she cosplayed as Tiffany, the bride of Chucky. In the video, CJ Perry mentioned that she would bring back her first husband Rusev to life.

CJ Perry FKA Lana In WWE Attends Red Carpet Premiere Of The Joker 2

Also, she was speaking in the same Russian accent that she once utilized to portray the character of Lana in WWE. To make it even more interesting, CJ Perry asked fans whether they wanted to see Lana and Rusev back on television, again and some of the fans in her comment box seemed really enthusiastic about the idea of this reunion.

“My first ex-husband will be brought back to life. Bring back my first husband Rusev,” CJ Perry wrote.

“Is this Lana bringing Rusev back to life?? Or is it Tiffany the Bride of Chucky??? Do you want to see on tv Rusev & Lana or Chucky and his bride Tiffany???”

WWE Raw: Maxxine Dupri Recreates Infamous Stacy Keibler Look For Halloween 2024

CJ Perry as Tiffany Valentine pic.twitter.com/ImNNUqWgmz — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 30, 2024

The Bride of Chucky wishes you a #HappyHalloween 🎃🧙 pic.twitter.com/k1ZOEAFJMV — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) November 1, 2024

CJ Perry and Miro started dating in mid-2010s during WWE stint

The real-life CJ Perry and Miro started dating while they were performing on WWE NXT. Their engagement in the summer of 2015 became the talk of the pro-wrestling circuit as they were involved in a romantic angle with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae on WWE TV to declare a kayfabe breakup between the two. The couple got married a year later in 2016, and they also celebrated on WWE TV.

In March 2023, TMZ confirmed that the two former WWE Superstars went their separate ways in life. Despite the end of their marriage, both CJ Perry and Miro wanted to be in touch to maintain a cordial relationship so that they could continue working together like professionals if they’re required in further angles on TV.