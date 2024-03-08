Mandy Rose Doesn’t Think NXT Title Win The Actual Best Moment Of Her WWE Career

Mandy Rose used to be perhaps the top-most attraction of the NXT brand as the reigning Women’s Champion, with a title reign that lasted for 413 days. Things quickly changed after she lost the title to Roxanne Perez back in December last year. She was let go by WWE without any notice and the pro-wrestling community was shocked by the move given she was one of the top attractions of the NXT roster.

After staying in the WWE for over five years, Mandy Rose was finally able to prove her wrestling skills upon her return to the NXT brand in the summer of 2021. That NXT Women’s Title win was the turning point of her career as she ruled the roost of the women’s division of WWE’s developmental brand from then onward.

During an episode of her Power and Play podcast with her husband Tino Sabbatelli, the latter revealed that according to a news website, the top moment in Mandy Rose’s WWE career was her winning the NXT Women’s championship by defeating Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc 2021.

Mandy Rose kept a 413-day reign on top of her accomplishment list

In response, Mandy Rose mentioned that it was not her best moment in the company. However there’s no denying that this moment marked the beginning of her impressive 413-day reign something that the former champion was keen on mentioning to be the top of her best WWE moments,

“So I feel like it was definitely one of my best moments, but I wouldn’t say that it was like the actual best moment because I look it like that definitely having that NXT Women’s championship definitely catapulted me into … you know having the long run and kind of putting respect on my name and really gaining that respect from the fans, but I wouldn’t say the actual moment … I think like the 413 days were the best moments of my career.”

Mandy Rose remains busy sharing content on her premium fansite and she often offers free subscriptions to her global fanbase to up the numbers. While these efforts keep her financially secure, there are also rumors around her about possibly coming back to the WWE, down the road. But that’s probably not happening until she gets over from her wedding ceremony scheduled for later this year.