Lyra Valkyria Never Imagined Winning WWE NXT Women’s Title From Becky Lynch

WWE NXT Women’s Division is in the safe hands of Lyra Valkyria who has lately been on a roll in the early part of 2024. She already has successful title defenses against the likes of Blair Davenport, Roxanne Perez, and Lola Vice and she promised to topple more names down the road. It should also be noted that it was Becky Lynch, who was her victim in the first place while capturing the title.

In late 2023, THE MAN returned to NXT for a brief run with the women’s title. Then at Night One of Halloween Havoc, Lyra Valkyria ended up pinning her to start her maiden title run in the company. It turned out to be an unbelievable moment for the emerging star power of the WWE.

Lyra Valkyria recently spoke on Die Woche on the WWE Deutschland Facebook page about the victory that she picked up against her fellow countrywoman at Halloween Havoc. Admittedly, Becky was someone whom she admired while growing up. She previously called that winning moment “perfect” and declared that it was something that she had never envisioned,

“Who I would take it from? Every scenario possible has entered my brain. But I never imagined that winning the title, from Becky, who would come to ‘NXT’ in 2023 … it’s not even a possibility that I considered realistic in my mind. So I never imagined that happening. To actually have it happen the way it did, you couldn’t write it. You couldn’t dream it. It was incredible.”

Lyra Valkyria made her NXT debut on house shows in February 2020 before heading back to the UK for the WWE NXT UK brand until it got blended with NXT in late 2022. She moved to the United States later that year and debuted on NXT TV in December. Winning the NXT Women’s Title is the best thing that happened to her young career, thus far.

In addition to defending her Women’s Championship at the upcoming Stand & Deliver premium live event during WrestleMania weekend, possibly against Roxanna Perez, Lyra Valkyria also teamed up with Tatum Paxley on the latest bygone episode of NXT to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.