Since her debut on the main roster, Charlotte Flair has been regarded as the cornerstone figure of the WWE women’s division. She was up for a big match at Wrestlemania 40, the biggest-ever WWE premium live event if not a significant setback occurred in the form of a devastating knee injury back in December 2023 on Friday Night SmackDown.

As seen in the recent past, Charlotte Flair has been undergoing gym and training sessions to strengthen her knees so that her return timetable can be preponed and that process continues to follow. The hard work put up by her has again been revealed by her husband Andrade in a recent interview.

Andrade competed at his first WrestleMania match in Philadelphia, teaming with Rey Mysterio to take on Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar to pick up the win. While Andrade was asked about the match, he was also questioned about his wife, Charlotte Flair, and how she’s doing following surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show.

“I don’t know,” he initially reacted to the question. “You’re talking about Charlotte, you’re not talking about my wife. If you’re asking me about my wife, I cannot tell you. Charlotte, I don’t know.”

Charlotte Flair is always eager to hit the gym to be back in ring shape

Andrade further mentioned that Charlotte Flair is putting in all the effort and that she always wants to be in the gym. The doctors always advise her to take it easy, but she loves the business. Despite not competing, it was mentioned by El Idolo that her wife was happy during the WrestleMania week. He also knows what his wife is going through a physical prospect because he had an operation last year for a torn pec,

“For my wife it’s hard being home, because now she’s still home and just training and training … She goes, ‘Let’s go workout. Let’s go workout. I need my rehab. I need this.’ The wrestling is to continue. It’s hard for me and it’s hard for her. Because for her it’s the first surgery … It’s hard for her… This week, she was fine.”

Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling off, she ruptured her knees to cause the injury.