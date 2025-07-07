Mandy Rose has come a long way since her WWE departure that came almost three years ago in a shocking manner. Her sudden release from the company’s contract has been a major example of how even a small dispute can create a hindrance in a WWE Superstar’s career inside the ring. However, it has never created any blockage for her to spread wings further outside the wrestling genre to generate some more perks.

In an illustrated recent interview with Card Player, Mandy Rose has spoken about the perception within the WWE, as well as in professional wrestling, of significant gender-based double standards regarding compensation and earning opportunities. Besides, she also took us through frustrations with WWE’s restrictions on outside income.

Since her WWE release happened in December 2022, Mandy Rose was free to post anything on social media and other platforms behind her paywall, something that WWE wasn’t allowing her to do much. When WWE went to rear-view, she built a lucrative career through content creation platforms and admittedly, even earned more in three months on FanTime than she did in an entire year with WWE.

Mandy Rose had “life-changing” experience in content-sharing business

While describing this aspect to be “life-changing” in terms of monetary success, Mandy Rose also disclosed some strange type of requests that she receives from subscribers. There are people who’d want themselves to be squashed in between her legs, which she does find to be something awkward.

Mandy Rose noted that her former colleague in the WWE, Carmella, used a similar thigh-based submission move as her finishing maneuver during her wrestling career, but she doesn’t understand why the fans would want that,

“I’ll definitely tell you that my fans ain’t shy. I get a ton of crazy requests. People are wild! I don’t know what it is but people want me to choke them with my thighs. And I’m like what? Why would you want to be choked first of all and by my thighs? It’s like a leg scissor move.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

With being happy with the outcome she received on content-sharing business, Mandy Rose has further plans to expand the same, possibly partnering up with former WWE star Dana Brooke (now Ashley Sebera or Ash By Elegance in TNA) as they may work together on OnlyFans content.