After being ousted from the women’s world title picture on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan finally received a high-profile feud in the 2025 summer. With WWE Evolution premium live event in the making, she was inserted into a storyline with the returning Nikki Bella. The inaugural verbal confrontation set the tone of the feud as the two representatives of two different generations got ready for a big match.

Speaking with The Toronto Sun, WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart recently praised how passionate Morgan sounded during her confrontation with Nikki Bella on WWE Raw. The words coming out of the modern generation’s star were touted to be authentic and coming straight from her heart.

The Queen of Hearts is widely regarded as a prominent figure in the WWE Raw locker room, and she was seemingly expressing how Morgan handled things in the ring while standing just a feet away from one of the most popular WWE superstars of all-time. Morgan was excluded from Bella’s Evolution 2 promo and decided to fire back in a significant way.

Liv Morgan delivered a passionate promo on WWE Raw

“When she was cutting that promo on Nikki Bella for being forgotten, and she didn’t mention my name, and I’m the best. It was coming from her soul, I felt it. She was just in the zone,” Nattie admittedly liked the authenticity she witnessed in Morgan’s promo, which was followed up with an attack on the former Divas Champion.

“Nikki needed that energy because Liv is like, you know what b****, this is where we are now, and you need to step up your game. It kicked off the story,” Natalya further emphasized that Morgan’s emotional response felt genuine, and it also did the groundworks for a compelling storyline to follow.

With five weeks remaining before the lead-up to WWE Evolution 2025, Nikki Bella returned on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, at the PHX Arena. She first appeared on the show in a backstage segment, meeting Natalya Neidhart, Maxxine Dupri, and Women’s World Champion IYO SKY before finally confronting Liv Morgan in the ring.

The longest-reigning Divas Champion offered praise to the bright young talents on the WWE Raw/Smackdown roster alongside the veteran ones, but missed Liv Morgan’s name. The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team took issue with it as she came out, filed her complaint before putting down Bella with an Ob-Liv-Ion finisher to commence the feud.