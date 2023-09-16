Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023

Mandy Rose had been a bonafide star during her days on NXT and WWE completely utilized that power to make the NXT 2.0 gimmick a big success. The brand eventually returned to its roots while the biggest star power was surprisingly released from the contract. There have been demands from her fanbase to see her back in wrestling but she’s busy with other projects.

Mandy Rose reportedly made $1 million by the end of 2022 after she was fired from WWE. Her content on private websites has been a hit and she already expanded the business by tying up with OnlyFans. After all, the former Golden Goddess knows how to keep on flowing the revenue despite being away from the circuit.

In recent times, OnlyFans was more than excited to announce that the former NXT Women’s Champion has joined their platform. They also posted a hype video on Instagram where Mandy Rose shared a message to her fans to have a lot of fun on OnlyFans in the near future.

“Former WWE Champ @MandySacs is making her OnlyFans debut! Subscribe today to keep up with Mandy,” OnlyFans wrote on Instagram.

Mandy Rose launching a new podcast with her fiancée

That’s not the only project that Mandy Rose has been linked with for the near future. Being a brand of her own, she is needed from multiple platforms, it appears. It was revealed by a short clip on the PodcastJunkeezStudios Instagram page that the bombshell and her fiancée Tino Sabbatelli will be launching their own podcast,

“Sneak peak for the Power Alpha Podcast with @mandysacs and @sabatinop24. can’t wait for this show to be live! Check it out weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and YouTube! Stay tuned!”

Mandy Rose has been on OnlyFans for like a month now . That’s why her FanTime closed. pic.twitter.com/3J3VZAN5Vn — Vin  (@WhoisVindictive) September 11, 2023

Following the two newly announced ventures. it also appears that Mandy Rose has taken a break from her previous FanTime page by stopping the inflow of contents, up there. Even fans on social media gave updates about the ex WWE Superstar switching platforms after which an official update was provided on the Diva’s part on her X handle.

As reported previously, Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. But that was also the reason behind her success outside the WWE due to those stuff on FanTime. Now, she will continue to spread those via OnlyFans.

