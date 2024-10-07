Given the star power that she’d become during the 2.0 era of NXT, Mandy Rose was always supposed to be welcomed by any of the rival brands following her WWE release, a couple of years ago. But being a specialized content creator that turned out to be the sole reported reason behind the release, she focused more on those projects to churn money out of those.

Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE deal soon after losing the NXT Women’s Title in December 2022 and it also raised eyebrows among the fans. WWE never made any official statement on the release but reports claimed that it was the non-PG photos shared by her behind a paywall that caused the exit.

Since then the former NXT sensation opted to stay out of the wrestling circuit. Most recently, she attended the BLP Wrestling Combine to pick up an injury indicating that she’s been without touch when it comes to in-ring competition. The aspect was further discussed in a conversation on the Power Alphas Podcast where she further expressed uncertainty about coming back to the wrestling scene.

Mandy Rose admittedly in a happy phase in life

Admitting that there’s “unfinished business” for her in the WWE and given the fact that she’s still young to hang up the boots, Mandy Rose accepted that there’s been that itch within her to feature in one final stint. However, she’s been in a happy zone in life focusing on her family and it might not be necessary for her to pick up the strenuous job that wrestling is.

“Whether or not I am going to be getting back (in the ring), I still don’t have an answer right now,” Mandy Rose said.

“Did I get the itch? I do have the itch a little bit. I have a lot of things going on right now. For me, it has to make sense. Not just financial sense. It has to make sense in the aspect of is this really what I want to do? Do I really want to put my body through it all physically? The traveling. I do love my life right now.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)