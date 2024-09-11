During her run on the NXT 2.0 era under the influence of Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose essentially upped her status as one of the most successful champions in the history of WWE’s third brand. With The Toxic Attraction by her side, she ended up being the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion of all time.

With the dominant reign as the champion and reliable cohorts by her side, Mandy Rose was speculated to make a comeback to the main roster and seek redemption for the significant time that she wasted on Raw and Smackdown. However, amid a content-sharing controversy behind her paywall, WWE ended up releasing her from their contract by the end of 2022.

Mandy Rose’s knee gave up during a run-in at BLP Combine

Since that release, Mandy Rose appeared for a wrestling-related appearance, a few days ago at the BLP combine. She was showcasing a few moves in the ring but due to the ring rust, a knee injury occurred to her. Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, the former NXT Women’s Champion detailed how she ended up buckling her knees.

“I was asked to do a little run-in. I was iffy about it since I haven’t made an in-ring appearance yet. It was literally two seconds, and I was feeling under the weather. As I went to give my knee to Shazza, my other leg gave out. Thankfully, you wouldn’t be able to tell, but the back of my knee has been bothering me,” Mandy Rose stated.

“I had an MRI and nothing alarming came up. It’s just weird movements; it happened at the gym one day too. It’s not anything scary, but it did make me wonder if my time in the ring is done.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The incident definitely hints at Mandy Rose staying away from the squared circle for almost the past couple of years. Following WWE, she never exercised the options in other companies but rather focused on more content creation and the bodybuilding field alongside her family. She is soon to get married to a longtime fiancée, this fall.

Mandy Rose is a one-time NXT Women’s champion in her career as she captured the title at Halloween Havoc 2021. That reign lasted for more than a year before she suddenly dropped the belt to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. This happened just a day before she was let go from her existing WWE contract.