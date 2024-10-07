WWE Superstars and also the real-life couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, perhaps had the best year in their career in 2019. The two went on to win the respective men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, that year to secure the main event of Wrestlemania. Eventually, they won the scheduled championship matches at the Show of Shows to emerge as new champions.

In the opening match of Wrestlemania 35, the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship. Then in the final match of the night, the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat to become the only dual Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion in WWE history.

Tiffany Stratton Claims To Never Cash In WWE Money In The Bank Contract On Nia Jax

Rollins, being a top male superstar of the WWE, was habituated with a marquee match at Wrestlemania while it was a different experience for Becky Lynch as she was main-eventing the Biggest Event of the Year for the very first time. It was the first all-female ‘Mania main event of all time to create history, anyway.

In a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, Becky Lynch revisited that timespan on the Road to Wrestlemania 35 which led her to feel the nerves like never before. Being a veteran WWE Superstar, Rollins appeared to be her savior as he calmed her down and guided her to focus on the real aspect of the match,

“The week running up, like my husband was just the best. Like, I was just so nervous, scared and would you know … he would just counsel me and remind me that it’s not about the wrestling, it’s not about the moves, it’s about the emotion, it’s about the story being told — which is what it is.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella Allegedly Lied About Domestic Battery Incident For Restraining Order

Becky Lynch reveals how she had last-minute preps for her Wrestlemania 35 match

It was also emphasized by Becky Lynch in the conversation that Ronda Rousey had never been a part of a triple-threat match at that point in her career which is different from singles matches. However, due to all the media sessions and promotions, they didn’t get to discuss the specifics of the match until the day of the Show of Shows.

“But we didn’t really get to plan the match until the day of, and even then like the show had, because, you know, this was a historical match everybody had media, so we were always being dragged in different spots. So we didn’t really have anything up until a few — maybe an hour before we went out,” added Becky Lynch (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The WWE Universe was eventually thoroughly invested in the storylines as well as in the match which ended up having a soft finish. In a botched move, Ronda was accidentally pinned by Becky Lynch to drop her Raw women’s title which also appeared to be the first time that she suffered a loss to a female WWE Superstar.