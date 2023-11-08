Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

Mandy Rose’s WWE release was perhaps the brightest example of nobody being immune to having a secure job in the company. She used to be the biggest attraction of the NXT 2.0 era but WWE didn’t think twice about dropping her off television without notice in a move which came as a surprise for some fans. It’s almost been a year that she is a free agent which keeps the chance open to see her back on WWE TV.

But at the same time, there are still chances for other companies to sign her under a contract and All Elite Wrestling obviously falls in this category. Given that AEW has been WWE’s biggest rival brand for the past several years, they are interested in past WWE Stars and Mandy Rose still remains a target for them. The star doesn’t want to rule out the potential arrival, as well.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan questioned Mandy Rose on whether she would consider joining AEW or TNA in 2024. The former NXT Women’s Champion was clear on leaving the door open to potential opportunities via joining WWE’s rival brands,

“I don’t know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe.”

Mandy Rose busy with her premium content site since WWE’s release

Since leaving the WWE, Mandy Rose hasn’t been keen on coming back to wrestling as she has thrived with her NSFW content site on the monetary side. After earning big via FanTime, the former NXT Women’s Champion has opened an account on OnlyFans and even offered 48 hours of free sign-up for some time. She also formed a partnership with Paige VanZant that should offer some exclusive content for the fans.

After her return to the NXT brand, Mandy Rose proved that she is capable of telling a great storyline, character, and match. Her ability also made her the third-longest NXT Women’s Champion of all time which was unthinkable at one point in her career.

With her Toxic Attraction buddies by her side, this reign was supposed to last for a long time but then WWE noticed her premium content and thought those were too non-PG to be spread. While no confirmations came on WWE’s part, those contents were the reason that WWE ended up releasing Mandy Rose from her contract.