Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM

Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

Mandy Rose’s WWE release was perhaps the brightest example of nobody being immune to having a secure job in the company. She used to be the biggest attraction of the NXT 2.0 era but WWE didn’t think twice about dropping her off television without notice in a move which came as a surprise for some fans. It’s almost been a year that she is a free agent which keeps the chance open to see her back on WWE TV.

But at the same time, there are still chances for other companies to sign her under a contract and All Elite Wrestling obviously falls in this category. Given that AEW has been WWE’s biggest rival brand for the past several years, they are interested in past WWE Stars and Mandy Rose still remains a target for them. The star doesn’t want to rule out the potential arrival, as well.

Mandy Rose Joins Several WWE Legends For 2023 Big Event New York Appearance

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan questioned Mandy Rose on whether she would consider joining AEW or TNA in 2024. The former NXT Women’s Champion was clear on leaving the door open to potential opportunities via joining WWE’s rival brands,

“I don’t know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe.”

“I Build My Brand, And I Build My Social Media,” Ex-WWE Star Mandy Rose Makes Bold Claim

Mandy Rose busy with her premium content site since WWE’s release

Since leaving the WWE, Mandy Rose hasn’t been keen on coming back to wrestling as she has thrived with her NSFW content site on the monetary side. After earning big via FanTime, the former NXT Women’s Champion has opened an account on OnlyFans and even offered 48 hours of free sign-up for some time. She also formed a partnership with Paige VanZant that should offer some exclusive content for the fans.

After her return to the NXT brand, Mandy Rose proved that she is capable of telling a great storyline, character, and match. Her ability also made her the third-longest NXT Women’s Champion of all time which was unthinkable at one point in her career.

With her Toxic Attraction buddies by her side, this reign was supposed to last for a long time but then WWE noticed her premium content and thought those were too non-PG to be spread. While no confirmations came on WWE’s part, those contents were the reason that WWE ended up releasing Mandy Rose from her contract.

 

Tagged:

AEW

All Elite Wrestling

mandy rose

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw
Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw

Nov 14, 2023, 9:25 PM

Tiffany Stratton Promoted As “A Significant Player In The Future” For The WWE
Tiffany Stratton Promoted As “A Significant Player In The Future” For The WWE

Nov 14, 2023, 9:00 PM

The Cavinder Twins Reminds WWE Veteran Of The Bella Twins FOR THIS REASON
The Cavinder Twins Reminds WWE Veteran Of The Bella Twins FOR THIS REASON

Nov 13, 2023, 6:20 PM

Paris Hilton Inspired Current Top Champion Of 2023 WWE NXT Roster
Paris Hilton Inspired Current Top Champion Of 2023 WWE NXT Roster

Nov 13, 2023, 6:09 PM

“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV
“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV

Nov 12, 2023, 6:13 PM

Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva
Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva

Nov 12, 2023, 1:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic