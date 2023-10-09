“I Build My Brand, And I Build My Social Media,” Ex-WWE Star Mandy Rose Makes Bold Claim

Despite no longer being associated with the WWE, Mandy Rose doesn’t have to worry about growing her fanbase. Her followers are often stopped on their timeline due to the explosive content posted by the bombshell on Twitter and Instagram alongside her FanTime page which has been halted for a bit. But that’s due to her arrival on the OnlyFans platform to share more exclusive content like never before.

The process of sharing such daring content started after Mandy Rose became highly active on her personal webpage following her WWE release back in December 2022. It also made her a millionaire within a month when WWE could only offer her a base salary of around $350,000. With the willpower of creating her own brand, the WWE release appeared to be a blessing in disguise for her as it made her free.

Ex WWE Superstar Mandy Rose’s Topless Pose Goes Viral On The Internet

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Attends 2023 NASCAR Race As Grand Marshal

WWE does allow some projects by talent that doesn’t have any connections to them, but Mandy Rose’s website clearly was not allowed by the promotion for sharing non-PG content. Speaking on the ‘Power Alphas’ podcast hosted by her fiancée Tino Sabbatelli, the former WWE Diva said that she wanted to grow more and build her own brand which wasn’t possible under the WWE banner. This was needed to be financially comfortable after professional wrestling.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Provides Injury Update Ahead Of October 9 Title Match

Mandy Rose cited reasons for being a different woman than other WWE talents

“My biggest thing from the moment I first started with WWE was that I always wanted to make sure I have my brand, I build my brand, and I build my social media. So I know I have something when this is all over. Plan for the future because I know they don’t do much of that,” Mandy Rose explained.

“So I always had that vision of ‘What can I get into here? What can I get into? Am I allowed to do this?’ Out of most of the women, I would say I was always trying to do different things and everyone knows that.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Survivor Series 2023: Big Reunion To Happen At November WWE PLE

As noted above, Mandy Rose’s website certainly gave her financial security. Within a month of her WWE departure, it was reported that the website had earned $1 million. But to grab even more bucks, she has recently launched an OnlyFans account last month alongside having a skincare brand of herself. These ventures essentially suggest that she has no plans to come back to professional wrestling, at least for now.

WWE Found Quick Replacement For Trish Stratus After Feud With Becky Lynch Was Over