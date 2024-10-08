Maria Kanellis was one of the most popular babyface figures from the female roster of the Ruthless Aggression era. Despite her lack of in-ring credentials, she turned out to be one of the most successful WWE Divas which further led her to achieve some bigger ventures in the mainstay scene including featuring in the cover of the Playboy magazine.

Away from the WWE since 2020 after getting released from the contract by the company, Maria Kanellis further worked in a couple of more companies including All Elite Wrestling. It was in 2022 that she was signed to the AEW roster for appearances on Ring of Honor TV content alongside her husband, Mike Kanellis. In recent times, there have been some serious doubts over her future in AEW.

Addressing her AEW future on Instagram, Maria Kanellis shared that her contract is due to expire on October 31. Despite reaching out to the AEW officials about whether she’ll be re-signed, she hadn’t “heard anything yet”. Hence, for the time being, she is patiently waiting to get an update as stated below,

“My contract with AEW is coming up [on] October 31. I’ve reached out to them to find out whether or not they are going to be signing me, but I haven’t really heard anything yet, so of course, that is weighing on me as well.”

Maria Kanellis approaching surgery due to health concerns

Maria Kanellis further gave an update on her health concerns and mentioned not being concerned too much about it or the fact that AEW might not retain her. Rather, she is getting ready for the ‘spooky season’ by setting up some Halloween decorations. She sounded unsure about whether the produced symptoms were generic cancer or not.

With the following comments, Maria Kanellis further revealed that she’s been approaching a surgery that needed to be scheduled,

“This week, I have an ultrasound. I have generic testing, and I also am meeting with my surgeon to make a plan and hopefully start discussing what time of day we’ll be doing the surgery and if we’re going through the front or through the back. So I’m trying to not focus too much on that.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Maria Kanellis has worked for WWE, IMPACT/TNA, NJPW, ROH, and AEW to become one of the very few talents to have worked for the top 5 wrestling promotions. It was in October 2022 that she arrived in AEW alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven, shortly after exiting Impact Wrestling. Going by the above update, her time in AEW is seemingly numbered.

