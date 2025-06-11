After exploring almost every top professional wrestling promotion in the world, Maria Kanellis remains unemployed with any of them, as of this writing. Dealing with a major surgery amid health concerns, the former WWE Superstar had to depart All Elite Wrestling after not having a great time in the company. Being an innovator, she did pitch ideas for her character, only to be denied.

Maria Kanellis recently took part in a K & S WrestleFest Virtual Signing, where her previous “ditzy” character was discussed from back in the WWE days. In response, the former WWE Diva revealed that she was keen on bringing back that character on AEW TV, as well. Specifically, she had hoped to do something similar while being involved in a storyline with Adam Copeland.

“That’s one of the things I wanted to play again,” Maria Kanellis said. “I really wish I got to do it one more time, I think you could (go back to that). And I think if you’re creative enough, you can do anything. I had a whole way of doing it. That was one thing I wanted to do in AEW. I’d continue trying to call Edge ‘Edge’ and him being like, no, no, no! It’s Adam Copeland.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Maria Kanellis debuted in the WWE in the Ruthless Aggression era

When WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era was in full force, Maria Kanellis made her debut as a pro-wrestling talent on the main roster. However, she portrayed the ditzy character in the initial days, also playing the role of an innocent backstage interviewer. Fast forward, she became a regular wrestler in the ring until her release from the company in 2010.

WWE re-hired Maria Kanellis in 2017 alongside her husband, Mike Bennett. But they were released amid the COVID-19 budget cuts, which led the duo to face a tough situation. Later, AEW hired them, mostly to perform on the Ring of Honor TV tapings of the company.

Later, Maria Kanellis’ contract with AEW expired on January 31, and it was never renewed despite the two parties sharing great rapport. It’s unknown what her next move in wrestling will be. She’s interested in returning to the new-WWE regime, led by Triple H but there’s no update on whether the TKO-owned creative is interested in her.