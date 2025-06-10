The Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella, also going by the name of Brie and Nikki Garcia, have made reality television shows their home turf by featuring in a number of such shows. In almost all of those shows, they gave the fans a dose of their private life, trying to inspire them, and eventually found success in doing so.

During a segment on their podcast “Roasting and Toasting | The Nikki and Brie Show,” The Bella Twins addressed the negativity from a portion of the fans who accuse them of oversharing things from their personal lives on television. Taking to defense mode, Brie Bella went on to justify the reasons why they do so.

Per the younger of The Bella Twins, showing those full stories on TV irrespective of her success or failure, it’s been a medium to get connected to fans, all around the world. As such, the two of them make efforts to make sure that some of the needy fans don’t feel alone, and they can even share their speakeasy to talk about their problems.

“I feel confident enough to open up my life for people to learn from—the good, the bad, the ugly—why I succeeded in reality television, why I have a great following on social media, because I let you all in. But I let you see where I failed, where I’ve succeeded, what was hard in my life, what made me successful,” stated Brie Bella.

Helping people admittedly helps The Bella Twins themselves

The elder of The Bella Twins then echoed the same sentiment of her sister by stating that the real reward is hearing from people who were positively influenced by their stories on TV or social media. She further proceeded to mention that she will continue offering help to such people in the future, and in return, the process itself helps her to improve.

“It’s incredible to hear all the people we’ve connected with when we don’t even realize it—or the impact that we’ve had—because we are so relatable. We’ve put the good, the bad, and the ugly out there,” stated Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins.

“Of course, there’s always going to be those people who say, ‘They overshare,’ and we don’t even know—we may be inspiring them. Or maybe they just don’t want to be open to whatever change they probably need in their life.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Centering around The Bella Twins, Natalya Neidhart, and a few more names from the Divas locker room, WWE introduced the Total Divas reality TV series, last decade, which went on to become a big hit among the fans. This was the initial platform that helped the two WWE Hall of Famer to share their personal lives.

With fans being ecstatic to see more of The Bella Twins on their TV, WWE created a spin-off series of Total Divas named Total Bellas. Both shows ran for multiple seasons before WWE didn’t renew them from 2020 onward. However, Nikki Bella’s wedding in Paris got another spin-off series in 2023 by the name of “Nikki Bella Says I Do.”