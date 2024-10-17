Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show, last weekend and she was vocal about being pretty dominant during her championship run. Since winning the belt at All In, she’s defeated multiple names to retain the belt on her way to becoming a top name herself on the women’s roster of the company. It seems like she would be up against one of her future opponents, this coming Saturday night.

A quarterly special on AEW programming, Battle of the Belts is coming with its 12th edition right after Collision, this weekend. In one of the headliners of that night, Mariah May will take on Anna Jay in a Women’s World title eliminator. The stipulation of an eliminator guarantees Jay a title match opportunity if she can emerge victorious in this bout at Battle of the Belts.

As confirmed on social media, Battle of the Belts will be taped, tonight at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California and it will air on Saturday, October 19 on TNT following Collision which will also be taped from the same venue. Mariah May’s title eliminator is the only bout announced for the show for the time being.

AEW Dynamite: Mariah May had a lot of complaints on the October 16 episode

Over on this week’s episode of Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May backstage, where the latter expressed her frustration about people praising Willow Nightingale after WrestleDream despite coming up short against herself. She also complained regarding Toni Storm being on magazine covers (referring to Storm topping the PWI Women’s 250 list), and about not getting her celebration with Mina Shirakawa.

Mariah May further went on to criticize Dr. Britt Baker for faking an injury to dodger herself from a match against her and pointed out that Thunder Rosa is absent. As she was wondering who would challenge her next, further questioning Christopher Daniels’ wrongdoing, Anna Jay interrupted, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Jay didn’t agree with the claim that people were in fear of “The Glamor” as AEW official Christopher Daniels stepped in to separate the duo. Anna further tried to slap Mariah May but she accidentally ended up hitting Daniels, causing the champion to leave. Anna apologized on the spot, and Daniels assured her that he didn’t take offense, either.