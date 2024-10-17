Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe will feature in a rematch against Chris Jericho on the coming edition of AEW Dynamite. This time around, the two will be colliding in a Ladder War match. This is a traditional ladder match in professional wrestling which ROH promotion dubs as a Ladder War match.

This past weekend’s WrestleDream PPV show these two battling for the ROH world title with Briscoe retaining the title. Then on this week’s AEW Dynamite, footage aired from the PPV with Renee Paquette interviewing Chris Jericho backstage following WrestleDream. Jericho talked about feeling robbed after his loss to ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and how the champion cheated his way to retain.

Jericho further boasted about his current success, mentioning his role in movies, Terrifier 3, and his band Fozzy selling out venues. Moving on, the former WWE veteran also demanded a rematch, aiming to become a two-time ROH World Champion, just like Jay Briscoe.

Then in a live interview on AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe responded to Jericho’s claim and he was visibly upset about Jericho repeatedly bringing up his brother Jay in the conversation. Briscoe accepted the challenge for a rematch but he also willingly upped the stakes by announcing the Ladder War for the ROH World Title set for next week.

Later on AEW Dynamite, The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero) defeated The Elite (AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada & AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) via DQ after the Blackpool Combat Club interfered in that match. The BCC continued beating down The Conglomeration as the leader Jon Moxley said if anyone didn’t like what happened to Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream, it was just the cost of doing business.

Taking issues to how the Bucks and Okada remained inactive during the above-mentioned segment in rescuing other stars from The BCC, Daniel Garcia confronted them in a backstage segment to cause a tag team match where Private Party will be his tag partners.

AEW Dynamite October 23 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 23 episode takes place at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and the current match card set for the episode goes as follows,

– ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe defends against Chris Jericho in a Ladder War match

– The Elite (Young Bucks and Jack Perry) vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy)