Mariah May is enjoying her days as the reigning women’s champion after being the biggest discovery of All Elite Wrestling for the year 2024. Defeating Toni Storm at All In PPV in her home country of England was the biggest win of her career that came in late August and she was not booked to perform at this weekend’s All Out event.

Moving on, Mariah May might go on to face Queen Aminata for her title on this week’s Dynamite but going by her claims, it would take something and someone very special to take away the title off her waist. Speaking on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, she revisited her journey and stated the reason behind thinking so.

“I think it’s gonna take something very special to get this championship off me. I think I’m, at 26 years old, one of the best wrestlers in the locker room, but I know for sure I’m the smartest woman in that locker room,” Mariah May bragged about dethroning Toni Storm.

“I came in, in my first year and destroyed Toni Storm, who’s our top girl, completely destroyed her as a person, took this championship off her at Wembley Stadium at All In.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Mariah May Receives New Challenger For Title At AEW All Out 2024

Mariah May defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In 2024, two weeks ago. She then successfully defended the title against Nyla Rose on the September 4th episode of AEW Dynamite in what marked her first-ever championship defense in her ongoing run.

At the All Out 2024 PPV show, Mariah May was originally supposed to celebrate her Women’s Championship win from All In but that already postponed celebration segment was further pushed back and the champion has now possibly received her next challenge for the title in the form of Queen Aminata.

This came after Skye Blue’s homecoming segment in Chicago was ruined by Mariah May who wanted to attack the injured star with a crutch. Aminata made the save and scared the champion away. Then in a backstage interview at All Out, shared on AEW’s social media, the Ring of Honor star called out the champion for this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode in Lexington, Kentucky.