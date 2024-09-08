Mariah May was originally supposed to celebrate her Women’s Championship win from All In at last night’s AEW All Out 2024 PPV show. But that already postponed celebration segment was further pushed back and the champion has now possibly received her next challenge for the title.

On the AEW All Out 2024 Zero Hour show, Tony Schiavone welcomed Skye Blue to the stage, as she came out on crutches with her broken ankle a few months ago on Collision. After getting asked about her recovery, Blue was about to provide an update when Mariah May interrupted and said she was out there to have her AEW Women’s Championship Celebration, but then she had a second thought since she was in a city like Chicago.

Turning her attention to Blue, Mariah May added that it makes sense that Blue is from Chicago, as she’s broke, filthy, and belongs to a lower standard to make it enjoyable. It was stated that Blue needed The Glamour to look now and never forget. The champion then kicked the crutches out from Blue and pounced on her with punches.

Mariah May was about to hit her with a crutch when Queen Aminata made the save and chased her off to send her for a retreat.

Queen Aminata coming for Mariah May on this coming Dynamite

Then in a backstage interview at All Out, shared on AEW’s social media, the Ring of Honor star called out the champion for this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode in Lexington, Kentucky. In recent times, Aminata has competed in three singles matches on AEW programming and won all of them. But in an episode of Dynamite this past January, she digested a loss to Mariah May.

There’s no update if the duo is set to collide on Dynamite, this week as the laid-out challenge is yet to be made, official. As of this writing, Mariah May has yet to accept the challenge. She headed onto All Out after a successful title defense at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, against former champion Nyla Rose.

To culminate in one of the most intriguing storylines in recent history, Mariah May won the women’s title at last month’s All In by defeating Toni Storm. Since then, she has been slated for a celebration in a worthy town.