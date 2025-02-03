Mariah May has been the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion since last year’s August who ruled the roost with an iron fist. Many doubt her capability as the new cornerstone figure of the women’s division as she possibly possesses lesser knowledge in comparison to some of her colleagues in the locker room but that didn’t prohibit her from excelling in the game.

During her entire reign with the AEW Women’s World Championship, Mariah May has been dealing with comparisons to Mercedes Mone who’s also been a champion in the All Elite Wrestling. As such, the latter has been a dual champion in the company, holding both the TBS Title and NJPW Strong Women’s Title for a long time.

People often touted that Mercedes could have eclipsed The Glamor as a veteran champion in the company which led the latter to speak up in the matter claiming that she’s better than the veteran. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May addressed her upcoming title defense against Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam Australia but the conversation had shifted toward Mercedes.

Mariah May frustrated about AEW non-utilizing her mic skills

As such, there have long been speculations about a dream match between the two for a long time and Mariah May’s frustration quickly shifted toward AEW’s reluctance to give her enough mic time compared to Mercedes. As such, allegations were thereby put on AEW for intentionally holding her back with the chances being there that she might overshadow their “golden girl”, Mercedes.

“All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic,” Mariah May said. “I’m stuck backstage. So fine, fly me on a 24-hour flight to Australia to gratify a mentally unwell woman. That’s fine. It’s just another win. They don’t want me out there because I’m gonna outshine their golden girl, Mercedes.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Irrespective of her frustrations, Mariah May continues to remain focused on the professional aspect of her comparatively new AEW career. She’s emphasized that she’s still a “company woman” and is doing all the media AEW asks of her for promotional purposes. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s entirely happy with how AEW is utilizing her mic skills.