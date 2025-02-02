Renee Paquette is perhaps the most touted non-wrestling broadcasting personality in the professional wrestling circuit in the modern generation. After paving the path for many to follow in the WWE for almost a decade, she’s now having her debut stint in All Elite Wrestling as a backstage interviewer. But given her previous touch in multiple genres, she could also go back to the commentary booth.

Since joining AEW in October 2022 in a Dynamite episode in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Renee Paquette has worn many hats in the company. Primarily acting as an interviewer, she’s been a host to various shows for the company across social media. Plus, AEW put her into a role of a backstage producer, as well.

Renee Paquette doesn’t rule out a role as AEW commentator

Given the fact that WWE once utilized Renee Paquette at the commentary booth, the first-of-its-kind, many are also keen on seeing her in such a capacity in the future. During an appearance on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, the former color commentator finally shared her thoughts on stepping back into the role. Despite it’s something that she’s hated doing in the WWE, she didn’t rule out the chances.

“There are aspects that I miss,” Renee Paquette admitted. “Obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously.”

“I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I’m listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We’ll see.”

As admitted in the past by Renee Paquette, her time as a commentator for the WWE with Michael Cole and Corey Graves did come with its challenges, especially with Vince McMahon in her ears. Following her WWE exit, she’s thrived in her AEW role, hosting interviews and her Close Up series on the AEW YouTube channel.

There’s no denying how Renee Paquette keeps on connecting with the fans with her charming vibes, delivering some memorable moments while continuing to be an asset in All Elite Wrestling. Probably, under different circumstances, she won’t ever rule out returning to commentary in the Tony Khan-owned brand which might allow her to erase the previous bitter memories from this particular stint.