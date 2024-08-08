On August 25, Mariah May will admittedly feature in the biggest match of AEW as well as her entire professional wrestling career. In what’s being touted as the biggest AEW show of the year from the United Kingdom, the home-country challenger is looking forward to not only clinching a win over the AEW Women’s World Title but also delivering a curtain call to her opponent’s career.

The bad blood between Mariah May and Toni Storm has been building up for the past several weeks after these two have remained besties with each other for the better part of early 2024. Then the latter was betrayed by her protégé to start a beef which would culminate in a title match at All In.

“You Are My Greatest Adventure,” AEW’s Tay Melo Gets Shoutout By Her Husband

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Mariah May opened up about the surreal feeling that she’s having as All In inches closer to a world title match reserved for her at the AEW PPV show. As she keeps on recalling memories from her home turf, the UK native looks forward to performing in front of her family and friends while also upstaging her former mentor.

“This is absolutely the biggest match of my career. This is All Elite Wrestling, this is All In, this is Wembley Stadium, which I actually visited today. It just brings back memories of being there when I was younger and seeing these huge artists and singers. I was like ‘It would be so cool to perform at Wembley,’ but I was just a kid. Didn’t know what I was going to do with my life,” Mariah May stated.

“I never would have dreamed that I actually would get to be at Wembley. So it’s definitely a dream come true. It’s definitely going to be incredible to have my family there, but honestly, the thing that I’m looking forward to most is Toni Storm’s final curtain call.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

“I’m Going To Use All Of That Against Her,” Mariah May On Beating Toni Storm At AEW All In 2024

Mariah May entered AEW under Toni Storm’s wings as a protégé

Before this rivalry, Mariah May worked as the shadow of Toni Storm for the first several months of her AEW tenure since debuting last December. But the attitude changed after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship. This led to a vicious attack on Storm that left her in a busted-open state.

This week on Dynamite, Mariah May defeated Viva Van in an excellent showdown after connecting with the Storm Zero, Toni Storm’s finisher, to secure the pinfall. During the winning celebration, May received a gift from Toni Storm, a picture with the message “Die Mariah Die” on the other side. Storm also came out to create an all-out brawl between the two in the ring.