One of the power couples in All Elite Wrestling, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevera are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, this week. Taking to social media, Guevara reminded us about the occasion with an emotional post on social media. A photo was shared where the pair was seen kissing on their wedding day.

Touting how his life changed after meeting Tay Melo, Guevera wrote the following on Twitter,

“Happy anniversary! Two years ago I married my best friend. You came into my life [and] made everything better. You are my greatest adventure. Thank you for giving us Luna and everything you do for our family. To infinity and beyond meu amor.”

Tay Melo also posted a tribute to her husband through her Instagram account as she wished a happy anniversary “to the man of her dreams.” Calling Guevera her “true love,” she also shared photos of their wedding day which was also accompanied by another photo of Guevara wearing a championship belt with “The Best Husband” written on it.

Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled since March 2023 after she announced her pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. She delivered a baby girl in November 2023 with Guevera. Months after, various videos and photos on social media of her journey were shared to get back into the ring.

Sammy Guevera and Tay Melo were training together for in-ring return

Recently, Sammy Guevara also took to social media to share an update on him and his wife Tay Melo as they were getting ready for an eventual AEW re-entry. It was affirmed that they were regularly undergoing in-ring sessions. The heartfelt post also noted how his wife has been dedicated to wrestling activities while she continues to be an amazing mother and wife.

Guevera has since returned to Ring of Honor tapings after a suspension involving an incident during a match with Jeff Hardy, where he reportedly did not follow proper concussion protocol. Reports also indicate that he was kept off AEW TV tapings to avoid any sort of communication with Mercedes Mone due to their previous issues.

As for Tay Melo, she hasn’t wrestled in a match since March 2023. It was in May of this year that she admitted to having started running the ropes and taking bumps yet again to get rid of ring rust as the process of a comeback began. She later posted clips of training activities from the squared circle to show us further glimpses of the preparatory activities.