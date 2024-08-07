One of the most personal feuds on the current AEW women’s roster is going on, currently between Mariah May and Toni Storm. The two will collide in a match at the biggest AEW show of the year, All In, later this month at Wembley Stadium with the latter’s Women’s World Title on the line. For the time being, they continue to grow the beef on weekly episodes of AEW programming.

Initially intended to be a friendly match between the two cohorts, the capacity was turned into a different mode after Mariah May turned on the champion and took her out in a vicious way following her victory over Willow Nightingale in the final match of the Owen Hart Cup.

Before this happened, Mariah May worked as the shadow of Toni Storm for the first several months of her AEW tenure since debuting last December. But the attitude changed after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Mariah May vows to defeat Toni Storm at AEW All In 2024

With the will to become a breakout star of her own, Mariah May is hell-bent on proving her singles potential at All In. She’s hell-bent on defeating Toni Storm as claims to be knowing the aces off her sleeves. Speaking in an interview with Daily Star, the number-one contender for the women’s title remembered days when the two worked as a friend which now gives her the upper-hand.

“I did learn so much from Toni Storm! I love Toni Storm. She gave me everything, from the UK indies when I stepped in to perform for her, to Stardom where she kind of paved the way for girls like me, all the way to AEW,” Mariah May sounded so much more confident.

“I learned so much from Toni Storm, so much that I’m going to use all of that against her when I beat her at Wembley Stadium on August 25 when I beat her for the World Championship.”

After turning on Storm, the “debut” of “The Glamour” Mariah May went down at AEW Blood & Guts 2024 episode two weeks ago which essentially marked the comeback of her “Glamour” gimmick from the Japanese Stardom promotion whom she used to work for before coming to AEW. It was also the same episode that Storm returned and attacked her to create a brawl.

