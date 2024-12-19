Ruling the AEW women’s roster since the late summer of 2024, Mariah May’s ongoing championship reign could face a major threat as the year concludes. She’s all set to face a veteran female star power in a special match surrounded with weapons at the final AEW PPV show of 2024. Most importantly, the stipulation announced for this match is admittedly unknown to the champion.

Mariah May’s next title defense was first indicated in a backstage segment in the first hour of the AEW Collision December 14 episode. Thunder Rosa spoke with Tony Schiavone for a brief interview which was crashed by the “new” Toni Storm. Praised by the former AEW Women’s Champion and legendary commentator, Rosa intended to fight the champion at AEW Worlds End 2024.

It was further emphasized by Rosa that she intends to be the match to be Tijuana Street Fight which would bring out the intensity of the two competitors in and out of the ring in a No-DQ environment. The match was eventually confirmed on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite that’s thrown a Holiday Bash, this week. Mariah May, on the other hand, remains concerned about putting her title on the line.

Mariah May confident about a successful title defense against Thunder Rosa

During an interview with Niko Exxtra, The Glamor seemingly confessed her uncertainty about the match stipulation that’s something unique. However, since she has previous experiences in street fight matches, Mariah May sounded extremely confident about eventually dominating and coming out as the reigning champion at Worlds End PPV.

“Not really. But all I know is Thunder Rosa is pretty hard to kill, so I’m going to bring a lot in my arsenal. I’ve been trying to research this; I’ve been watching some tapes, trying to figure out how to best approach this match,” Mariah May responded upon being questioned about a Tijuana Street Fight.

“I’ve had a street fight before in AEW. I beat Anna Jay on Collision in the main event. Prior to that, my only other street fight was a Barbie-themed Dreamhouse Death Match, where the rule was that the weapon had to be pink. If it wasn’t pink, you couldn’t use it.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Donning her heel TV character in the interview, Mariah May proceeded to mention that Rosa is aware that she can’t defeat her since the woman she’s become today. Hence, the Tijuana Street Fight gimmick was strategically chosen by Rosa to gain the upper hand heading into the bout. But, constantly seeking new competition, the reigning champion is confident about having another successful title defense.