In what appeared to be a pure entertainer on the December 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship against Anna Jay in the opening contest. As such, the latter has come up short in capitalizing on a spree of recent championship match opportunities.

For the time being, Jay is no longer allowed to challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship after losing a No Disqualification match to Mariah May last month on an episode of Collision. Now, Jay also lost her shot at the TBS Championship in a match against the former WWE Women’s Champion in the opening contest of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Jay started hot in the match but Mone took over in the mid-part. Jay hit a glory bomb and went for the pin, but Mone grabbed the bottom rope to escape the pin attempt. Mone locked in the Statement Maker on her opponent, but Jay reversed it into a pinfall. The finishing moments of this match on AEW Dynamite saw Mone hitting a sunset bomb in the corner, followed by a double knee strike and then Mone Maker for the pin to win.

Thus, Mone went through another title defense to keep her dual champion status intact since this year’s Forbidden Door. Heading into this week’s AEW Dynamite, Mone also came out successful by retaining her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship against Hazuki on Sunday at NJPW’s Strong Style Evolved. She’d also take on Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty in January in a title-for-title match.

In more news from AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter challenged Julia Hart for the January 1st Fight for the Fallen episode which will also mark the beginning of the Max simulcast era. Hayter issued the challenge during Wednesday’s Holiday Bash episode after Hart attacked her after her loss to Willow Nightingale in an International Women’s Cup qualifier on last Saturday’s Collision.

Jamie Hayter issues a challenge to the returning Julia Hart! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@jmehytr pic.twitter.com/7934V8OxcT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

This attack came after several weeks of haunting by Hart’s return through multiple vignettes targeting Hayter. Hart has been out of action on AEW Dynamite/Collision since undergoing shoulder surgery in May. It was around October that she was ready to return and was just waiting for the call from the creative side.