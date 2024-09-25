After escaping a loss in a tag team match on last week’s episode of Dynamite, Mariah May has been given a tough task set for this week. As announced on social media by AEW President Tony Khan, she will have to put her AEW women’s title on the line. Being a self-proclaimed daring champion, she now wants her opponent to bring in the A-game.

As confirmed by Khan, the reigning women’s world champion Mariah May will put her title on the line against Yuka Sakazaki at the AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, next week. This match was set up through the set of actions that unfolded between the two in recent weekly episodes of AEW programming.

It was on an episode of AEW Collision episode that Sakazaki showed up in a backstage segment and approached Mariah May for a championship match opportunity which was denied. Later, Sakazaki defeated Deeb and also fended off a sudden attack from the champion on the ramp.

Mariah May confirms her best friend’s presence at AEW Grand Slam

Then on Dynamite, Sakazaki teamed up with Queen Aminata and defeated Serena Deeb and Mariah May in a tag team match after the latter hit Sakazaki with her title belt to cause the DQ. The controversial eventually set up Sakazaki to receive a championship match opportunity about which the champion isn’t scared.

“Give me your very best, so I can make you feel your absolute worst. Then we’ll see how happy you really are.” Mariah May stated in a backstage interview published by AEW on social media. During the promo, she also confirmed that her longtime friend and former tag team partner Mina Shirakawa will be in attendance for the bout so that she would be able to celebrate her championship victory over “Timeless” Toni Storm which’s been long due.

After her title retention against Queen Aminata, Mariah May declared that she wanted to see her best friend and popular Japanese sensation, Mina, back in the fold in All Elite Wrestling. Cutting a promo, she extended the invitation to her for a reunion, and a positive response was noted from Mina on the follow-up episode of Dynamite.

