The high-profile power couple status of Adam Cole and Britt Baker has gone on to become a past thing if we go by the words of an old-school veteran. Rumors have been swirled about them in recent months for the first time since they started dating in 2017.

This came after the two stopped posting photos together over a year ago, and speculation increased after Cole revealed last month that he was moving from Florida to Pennsylvania alone. This raised questions about Britt Baker’s dental practice in Florida as they previously lived together.

A further update has been provided on the situation on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast as the WCW Veteran Konnan discussed Britt Baker’s backstage reputation in AEW. He further revealed a surprising detail from his source, alleging that the top female AEW wrestler and Adam Cole are no longer together,

“I’m going to tell you something a source sent me. Also, I didn’t even know this was thrown in here — she’s no longer with Cole. [They are definitely broken up]. This is what the person put at the end: ‘He’s better off, she’s unhinged.’” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Britt Baker hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since All In loss

After staying away from AEW television for almost ten months, Britt Baker returned to the AEW scene at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show. Appearing on the PPV, she quickly hinted at a dream match against former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks who now goes by the name of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling.

In that match, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at the biggest show of All Elite Wrestling, All In in late August at the Wembley Stadium. The clean pinfall loss of the challenger has again sent her back into a hiatus that was unexpected given the fact that she has just come back from a hiatus.

If reports from Fightful Select are to go by then Britt Baker was not present at the All Out event in Chicago, and in the follow-up episodes of Dynamite or Collision after the negative comments made by Mercedes Mone about their title match in London. The champion admittedly explained that she would have liked to have done some things differently in the match.