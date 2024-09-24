In the first match of their fresh feud, Saraya will face Jamie Hayter at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode that also marks the two-year anniversary of her show-up at All Elite Wrestling. To commemorate things in a big way, this one was also announced to be a Saraya’s Rules Match where things will be dictated by the former AEW women’s world champion.

While nothing specific has been announced on AEW’s part for this match, Saraya’s cohort Harley Cameron listed things out for AEW Grand Slam 2024 which makes one thing clear and that’s it will be advantage-Saraya in this match. The ten rules declared by Cameron are as follows,

– There will be no other rules except the following rules

– No one can use weapons, unless Saraya

– One has to go by the count unless it’s Saraya

-No biting, choking, closed fist, hair pulling or groin kicking, unless you are Saraya

– No Hammerlocks will be allowed at AEW Grand Slam 2024

– No outside interference will be there unless you are Saraya’s friend

– No rope breaks will be allowed except for Saraya

– The match will begin with the first move from Saraya

– Jamie Hayter would be a slag

– The winner of this match at AEW Grand Slam 2024 will receive an autographed copy of Saraya’s autobiography, available now for pre-order

The Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter match announcement for AEW Grand Slam 2024 came on the latest episode of Rampage, where Saraya intervened in Harley Cameron’s match against Hikaru Shida in the latter’s favor. This led Hayter to come out and scare her away from ringside which allowed Shida to score the win. A frustrated Saraya then laid out the challenge via a promo and it was readily accepted.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 Collision episode match card

AEW Grand Slam 2024 returns to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, next Wednesday, September 25. The confirmed matches for the Collision tapings are given below:

– Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe

– MxM Collection to reveal what they did to Max Caster’s jacket

– Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

– AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara