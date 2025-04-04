Trying to be a breakout star in the WWE Women’s Division, Maxxine Dupri has gotten far behind in the lap after being kept out of the WWE in-ring scenario for the better part of 2024. She was most utilized in the valet role for her Alpha Academy members, although the fans did cheer for her wrestling moves, here and there.

Capitalizing on her belief and the fact that fans do love to see her in action, Maxxine Dupri recently sought help from the legendary Natalya Neidhart so that she could become a regular in-ring performer in the WWE. Sounding skeptical in letting her advice to the newbie, The Queen of Harts further proved her point in a recent interview.

Natalya wants to take her time in giving advice to Maxxine Dupri

Appearing in a conversation with Arial Helwani, Natalya was asked about Maxxine Dupri and she showered the talent for her efforts especially given the fact that she aspires to learn all the time, coming from a non-wrestling background. While this is the bright side of the story, the former WWE Divas Champion wasn’t that much keen on partnering up with her on TV in a tag team.

“I have so much respect for Maxxine Dupri. She is very hard-working. On her days off, she’s training, she’s going to several different schools, she’s trying to learn, she’s going to the Performance Center. Of course, she didn’t have a wrestling background. She wasn’t on the independents,” Natalya was honest in giving her opinion.

“So she is trying to learn. She’s trying to grow. But for me, to be brutally honest, I do have to be careful about just aligning myself with anyone.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Following a recent edition of WWE Raw, cameras caught up with Maxxine Dupri speaking with Natalya Neidhart in the women’s locker room. The footage saw the former reveal that Otis and Tozawa had been training her over the past few months and that she was just “getting better” in the ring. But to proceed further, she might need the Hart Dungeon member’s services.

Before this, appearing on the Lightweights podcast in a conversation, Maxxine Dupri was asked if fans can expect more of her in the ring which they didn’t get to seen in 2024. In reply, the bombshell WWE Raw Superstar shared high hopes about featuring more in action and be ready to grab when an opportunity strikes.