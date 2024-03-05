WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Revenge Tour To Continue On March 11 Episode

With Wrestlemania 40 looming on the horizon, Liv Morgan returned to WWE programming at the Women’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 edition in late January and she was this close to winning the match. Ultimately, she appeared to be the final elimination of the match by the eventual winner Bayley. After the failure, Elimination Chamber was the next stop for her with another world title opportunity hanging in the balance.

But that chance was also bygone as Liv Morgan again came up to be the second-last. The shortcomings aren’t essentially keeping her spirit down as she’s continuing with a revenge tour en route to the Show of Shows. That quest will also cause a huge matchup against Becky Lynch on the March 11 episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the latest episode of Raw, THE MAN went up against her long-time rival, Nia Jax to settle their differences in a singles contest. The physical bout ended via disqualification after Liv Morgan, who has been on her Revenge tour, appeared at ringside and took out Jax with a dropkick from the barricade. Thus, Jax lost to Becky via DQ and she got engaged in a verbal confrontation with the one who caused the unwanted outcome.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan announced

Both the women would feel the wrath of Nia Jax as they were taken out of the ring. Then in a backstage segment, Becky and Liv Morgan agreed to fight, next week. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley then appeared and laughed at Becky. In the end, WWE confirmed the one-on-one bout featuring the two most popular superstars of the current women’s locker room for next week.

Originally, Liv Morgan was out for revenge against Rhea Ripley on the Road to Wrestlemania 40. Judgment Day’s MAMI was the reason who attacked her back in the summer in a kayfabe manner to cause an injury and write her off TV for the next several months.

Last week, the 2022 Money in the Bank winner faced another setback as Becky Lynch attacked Nia Jax during her match, resulting in her loss by disqualification. So, liv Morgan returned that favor to Lynch. Then while speaking on Raw Talk, she also discussed the challenges she’s faced on her Revenge Tour,

“It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s Word Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me.’”